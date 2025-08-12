Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.4091.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Barrick Mining from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Barrick Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded Barrick Mining to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Mining by 21.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 114,572 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 47,544 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 56,394 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Mining has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Mining will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

