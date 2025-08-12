Barrington Research Has Negative View of UTI FY2025 Earnings

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $25.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $917,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 80,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,180.56. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2,671.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 95,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

