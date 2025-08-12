BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stake Cut by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

ECAT opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2902 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.9%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

