Blair William & Co. IL Buys 4,030 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 130.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 876,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,687,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 47.2% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 34,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.89. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.47 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 29.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.