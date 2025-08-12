Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Spire were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Spire by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Spire by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $3,198,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Spire Stock Performance
Spire stock opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.
Spire Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.
Spire Profile
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
