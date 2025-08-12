Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 495.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 205,335 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 111,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 962,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after buying an additional 167,439 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

