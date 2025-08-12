Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in STERIS were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in STERIS by 4,733.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 503.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS
In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,909.76. The trade was a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
STERIS Stock Down 0.5%
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.
STERIS Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.
STERIS Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
