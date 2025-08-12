Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in STERIS were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in STERIS by 4,733.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 503.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,909.76. The trade was a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of STE stock opened at $241.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $200.98 and a twelve month high of $252.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.92.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STE

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.