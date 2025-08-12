Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 515.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 989.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. The trade was a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ST. Bank of America raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.