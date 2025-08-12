Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

In other FirstEnergy news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

