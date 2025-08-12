Blair William & Co. IL Has $331,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,260,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of VIOO stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $119.04.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
