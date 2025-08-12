Blair William & Co. IL Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

ONEQ stock opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.64. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $84.82. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

