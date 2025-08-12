Blair William & Co. IL Has $353,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,338,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,436.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG opened at $89.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.62 and a 52-week high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

