Blair William & Co. IL Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Middleby were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Middleby by 760.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Middleby by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 137,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,280,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,276,834 shares in the company, valued at $485,069,737.02. This represents a 4.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 188,571 shares of company stock worth $27,945,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Price Performance

MIDD stock opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.58. The Middleby Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.09 and a 52-week high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $977.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

