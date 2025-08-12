Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,847,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,399,000 after acquiring an additional 188,645 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,587,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 213,971 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,131,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,563,000 after acquiring an additional 753,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,095,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 359,784 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

