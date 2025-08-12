Blair William & Co. IL Invests $489,000 in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,047,000 after acquiring an additional 79,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,315,000 after acquiring an additional 40,099 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $158.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.88. Balchem Corporation has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $185.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.12.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.31 million. Balchem had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Balchem Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

