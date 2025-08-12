Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALAB. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,873,000 after buying an additional 1,384,498 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 16,640.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,408,000 after buying an additional 1,316,419 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $126,812,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 3,742.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 964,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after buying an additional 939,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 4,172.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 816,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,161,000 after buying an additional 797,507 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALAB. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

ALAB opened at $179.43 on Tuesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.41, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $47,605,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,525,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,453,160.90. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $45,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 618,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,852,009.08. This represents a 44.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,500,276 shares of company stock valued at $278,945,021. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

