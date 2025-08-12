Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $518,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $326,670,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $127,038,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $108,048,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $89,056,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $125.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of EXE opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 251.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.46.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 589.74%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

