Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 21,000 Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Inhibikase Therapeutics were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,556,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IKT opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract.

