Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 3,200 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 201.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,240.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 9,635 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $128,916.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 572,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,671.86. This represents a 1.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 7,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $92,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,700. This represents a 233.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AESI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:AESI opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 714.29%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

