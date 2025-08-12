Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 891 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Braze were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. ShawSpring Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,837,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,028,000 after buying an additional 1,203,149 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,963,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,246,000 after buying an additional 1,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 2,153.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,302,000 after buying an additional 782,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BRZE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 9,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $329,988.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 214,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,181.12. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $900,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 745,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,758,191.72. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,255. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

