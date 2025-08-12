Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hayward were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAYW. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Hayward by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,080.50. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $924,919.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,455.80. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,142 shares of company stock worth $2,017,527 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

