Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,585.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,301 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,542,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,000,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,536 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,170.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 1,290,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,552,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,880,000 after purchasing an additional 874,297 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes Company has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

