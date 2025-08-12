Blair William & Co. IL Sells 439 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

