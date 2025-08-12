Blair William & Co. IL Sells 625 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Flex were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $309,983.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 148,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,421.43. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,686,299.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,363,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,362,673.12. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 673,186 shares of company stock worth $29,208,462 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. KGI Securities cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

