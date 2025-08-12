Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Potlatch by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Potlatch by 168.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Potlatch by 41.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potlatch during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Potlatch by 67.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. Potlatch Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Potlatch ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. Potlatch had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Potlatch’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PCH has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

