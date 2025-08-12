BluePointe Capital Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6%

Amazon.com stock opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,101,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,726,368. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

