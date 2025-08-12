Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFH. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 462,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after buying an additional 391,272 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $13,545,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 45.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 506,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after buying an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $7,523,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.13. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.69 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,560.58. This represents a 11.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

