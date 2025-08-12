BRF (BRFS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. BRF had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. On average, analysts expect BRF to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRF Stock Performance

BRFS opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BRF has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $4.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BRF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,634,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,669,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 966,539 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in BRF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

