Brokerages Set Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Price Target at C$13.14

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.83.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.95%.
In related news, Director Birgit Troy bought 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,589.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$140,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,346 shares of company stock worth $136,969 and sold 51,800 shares worth $363,190. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
