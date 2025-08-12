Brokerages Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price at $66.68

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.2105.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Doximity and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Doximity Price Performance

Doximity stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. Doximity has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $381,600. The trade was a 61.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,934. The trade was a 23.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,140,940 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Doximity by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Doximity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

