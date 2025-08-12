Brokerages Set Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Target Price at $9.25

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,444,643.33. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 7,103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $52,775,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,907,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,911,863.12. This trade represents a 26.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,653,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,790. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 100.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.10.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.38 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 43.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. Research analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -52.78%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

