Brokerages Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) PT at $7.34

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

JELD stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $448.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $16.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 2,140.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 238.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 119.0% during the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

