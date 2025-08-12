Brokerages Set MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCFT. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

MASTERCRAFT BOAT Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MASTERCRAFT BOAT

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $320.21 million, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.00. MASTERCRAFT BOAT has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 6,422.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in MASTERCRAFT BOAT by 8.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MASTERCRAFT BOAT Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

