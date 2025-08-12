Brokerages Set McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Price Target at $718.73

Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $718.7273.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.9% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 28.7% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
MCK stock opened at $673.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $713.17 and a 200-day moving average of $680.90. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.32%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
