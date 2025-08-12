Brokerages Set McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Price Target at $718.73

Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $718.7273.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $1,348,234.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,841.48. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,817 shares of company stock valued at $37,461,210. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.9% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 28.7% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $673.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $713.17 and a 200-day moving average of $680.90. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

