Brokerages Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Target Price at $18.83

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.8250.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price objective on NETSTREIT in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after buying an additional 41,972 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is -1,050.00%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

