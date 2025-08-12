Brokerages Set Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Price Target at $77.86

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.8571.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $40,331.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 605,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,389,617.86. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 1,429.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

NYSE:SAH opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.99. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $89.62.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.56. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

