Brokers Issue Forecasts for StoneX Group FY2025 Earnings

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.90. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.17). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.10 million.

SNEX stock opened at $89.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 1,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 74,100.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 10,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $902,723.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,178.86. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,426,454.72. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,430 shares of company stock worth $6,582,552. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

