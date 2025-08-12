Brookfield Q3 EPS Estimate Cut by National Bank Financial

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookfield’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.11%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares set a $82.00 price target on Brookfield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.5%

Brookfield stock opened at $64.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 149.70 and a beta of 1.70. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.75.

Brookfield’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, October 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, August 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

