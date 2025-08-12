Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,659,000 after buying an additional 326,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,898,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,374,000 after buying an additional 899,841 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,908,000 after buying an additional 105,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,097,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,152,000 after buying an additional 121,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.44.

BLDR opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average of $127.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

