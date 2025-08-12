Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,603,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101,586 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $122,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 588.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.8%

Bunge Global stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $101.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.