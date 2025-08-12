BWS Financial Has Bullish Estimate for Adeia FY2025 Earnings

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Adeia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adeia’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADEA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Adeia in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $14.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Adeia has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 427,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Adeia in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Adeia by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Adeia by 9.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Adeia by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

