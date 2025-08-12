Cantor Fitzgerald Has Positive View of MIRM FY2025 Earnings

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.91 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MIRM. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities set a $81.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MIRM stock opened at $65.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $66.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Insider Activity

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,708. This trade represents a 80.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $2,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,915.25. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,624. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

