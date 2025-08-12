Cantor Fitzgerald Has Positive View of RCUS FY2025 Earnings

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.69) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.52). The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Arcus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

NYSE RCUS opened at $9.19 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $977.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.03. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 109.56% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 233.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 440.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

