Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Earnings Estimates for Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Scholar Rock in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.41) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.14). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.48. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,283.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,945,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,546 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $84,839,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $68,930,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 763.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth $41,795,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,375 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $100,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,019.52. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 6,750 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $200,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 616,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,313,612.60. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,811. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

