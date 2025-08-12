Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,267,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Carnival worth $122,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,687,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carnival in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Carnival stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

