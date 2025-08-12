Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,970,173 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 108,672 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.24% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $127,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CATY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens lowered Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.97. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.06 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $196.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

