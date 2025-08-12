Celcuity (CELC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Celcuity to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celcuity Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELC opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.68. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Celcuity from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Celcuity from $27.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Insider Transactions at Celcuity

In other news, Director David Dalvey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,500. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celcuity stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

