Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.05 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 71,028 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 896,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 425,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 160,507 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

