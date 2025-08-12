CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.1429.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

CeriBell Price Performance

CBLL stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $444.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. CeriBell has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $32.75.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.52 million. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that CeriBell will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CeriBell

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $199,705.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,249.70. The trade was a 52.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $442,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 776,022 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,589.40. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,633 shares of company stock worth $1,965,261. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CeriBell during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of CeriBell during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

CeriBell Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

