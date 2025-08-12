CervoMed’s (CRVO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get CervoMed alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRVO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CervoMed from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRVO

CervoMed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVO opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. CervoMed has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. CervoMed had a negative net margin of 290.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CervoMed will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CervoMed by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in CervoMed during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in CervoMed during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CervoMed by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.